Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pet of the Week: Pirate from Monty’s Home

Pirate gets along very well with other dogs and loves meeting new people.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pirate, a one-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

Up-to-date on his vaccinations and neutered, Pirate gets along very well with other dogs and loves meeting new people.

“It’s really hard to believe that this handsome pup is still available,” Monty’s Home says on its Facebook page.

All Monty’s Home dogs are enrolled in its Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where basic obedience and household manners are taught. For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

Pirate has completed the training program and is ready to move into his new home.

Those interested in adopting Pirate can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (910) 259-7911 or send an email to Adopt@montyshome.org.

His new family will receive a crate, training harness and training DVD.

Pirate, a one-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Pirate, a one-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.(Monty's Home)
Pirate, a one-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Pirate, a one-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.(Monty's Home)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Hunters and officials speak out after increase of hunting related deaths in 2023.
‘No wildlife resource is worth losing your life or someone else losing theirs’: Officials speak out after increase in hunting-related deaths
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan planned for Project Grace
More than 100 attend Carolina Beach public input meeting on town's parking program (2023).
‘It’s crisis mode’: More than 100 people attend input meeting on future of parking in Carolina Beach
Laron Lee Carter
Man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot

Latest News

Pirate gets along very well with other dogs and loves meeting new people.
Pet of the Week: Pirate from Monty’s Home
Hawaii is a very sweet dog who loves sitting on laps and being pet.
Pet of the Week: Hawaii from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Hawaii is a very sweet dog who loves sitting on laps and being pet.
Pet of the Week: Hawaii from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
He is a “laid back boy” who gets along well with the other cats at the shelter and likes to...
Pet of the Week: Unnamed domestic shorthair cat from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter