Pet of the Week: Pirate from Monty’s Home

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pirate, a one-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.

Up-to-date on his vaccinations and neutered, Pirate gets along very well with other dogs and loves meeting new people.

“It’s really hard to believe that this handsome pup is still available,” Monty’s Home says on its Facebook page.

All Monty’s Home dogs are enrolled in its Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, where basic obedience and household manners are taught. For more information about the Pawsitive Partners Prison Program, please visit the Monty’s Home website.

Pirate has completed the training program and is ready to move into his new home.

Those interested in adopting Pirate can do so by filling out an application on the Monty’s Home website. Interested individuals can also call Monty’s Home at (910) 259-7911 or send an email to Adopt@montyshome.org.

His new family will receive a crate, training harness and training DVD.

