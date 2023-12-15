Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pender County Manager David Andrews announces retirement

David Andrews, city manager at Boiling Spring Lakes and soon to be county manager of Pender...
David Andrews, city manager at Boiling Spring Lakes and soon to be county manager of Pender County(Town of Boiling Spring Lakes)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Manager David Andrews announced his retirement in a letter to the board of commissioners that will be effective on March 1, 2024.

Andrews has spent 33 years working in local government, and he began his career as a finance director in South Tuscon, Texas, in 1990. He joined the Pender County government in September of 2022.

Andrews said he loves Pender County and thanks the county staff and commissioners for their support.

“In the letter, Andrews also stated that he is committed to ensuring a smooth transition by assisting in the handover process, completing ongoing projects, and providing any necessary assistance during his notice period,” a Pender County representative wrote in a press release.

“Andrews has been active in his role, instrumental in including the acquisition of land for implementation of the Pender County Schools’ $178 million school bond project, the design and permitting phases for a new criminal justice center and the new Health and Human Services Building. He also helped move water projects forward, including the land purchase for a new Membrane Water Treatment Plant, and projects that helped the county, including a new Hampstead Library, Central Pender Park, and a Abbey Nature Preserve Park,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Laron Lee Carter
Judge sentences man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot
Hunters and officials speak out after increase of hunting related deaths in 2023.
‘No wildlife resource is worth losing your life or someone else losing theirs’: Officials speak out after increase in hunting-related deaths
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan planned for Project Grace
More than 100 attend Carolina Beach public input meeting on town's parking program (2023).
‘It’s crisis mode’: More than 100 people attend input meeting on future of parking in Carolina Beach

Latest News

Wilton Edwards Jr
Bladenboro man arrested for sex crimes involving 14-year-old
Chancellor Aswani Volety announced the funding in a university-wide message.
UNCW Board of Trustees approves tuition increase; state approval still needed
Laron Lee Carter
Judge sentences man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot
Poster for Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past, an event held back in October 2023.
Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past to award nonprofit partners