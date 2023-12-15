Pender County Manager David Andrews announces retirement

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Manager David Andrews announced his retirement in a letter to the board of commissioners that will be effective on March 1, 2024.

Andrews has spent 33 years working in local government, and he began his career as a finance director in South Tuscon, Texas, in 1990. He joined the Pender County government in September of 2022.

Andrews said he loves Pender County and thanks the county staff and commissioners for their support.

“In the letter, Andrews also stated that he is committed to ensuring a smooth transition by assisting in the handover process, completing ongoing projects, and providing any necessary assistance during his notice period,” a Pender County representative wrote in a press release.

“Andrews has been active in his role, instrumental in including the acquisition of land for implementation of the Pender County Schools’ $178 million school bond project, the design and permitting phases for a new criminal justice center and the new Health and Human Services Building. He also helped move water projects forward, including the land purchase for a new Membrane Water Treatment Plant, and projects that helped the county, including a new Hampstead Library, Central Pender Park, and a Abbey Nature Preserve Park,” the announcement continues.

