Over 900 customers without power in Kings Grant area
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Over 900 customers are without power in the Kings Grant area, according to Duke Energy.
According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, 908 customers are without power as of 8:30 a.m.
According to a representative with Duke Energy, the cause of the outage is not known at this time, but more information will be available once crews arrive.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.