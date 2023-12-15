Senior Connect
Over 900 customers without power in Kings Grant area

(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Over 900 customers are without power in the Kings Grant area, according to Duke Energy.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, 908 customers are without power as of 8:30 a.m.

According to a representative with Duke Energy, the cause of the outage is not known at this time, but more information will be available once crews arrive.

