Over 900 customers without power in Kings Grant area

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Over 900 customers are without power in the Kings Grant area, according to Duke Energy.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, 908 customers are without power as of 8:30 a.m.

According to a representative with Duke Energy, the cause of the outage is not known at this time, but more information will be available once crews arrive.

