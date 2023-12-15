Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NCDOT: Small plane crash shuts down both directions of I-26 in Asheville

The FAA confirmed that the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday night
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said part of I-26 remains closed in both directions after a small plane crashed Thursday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the plane crashed along I-26 at around 8:15 p.m. They added that two people were on board the plane. However, their current conditions are unknown.

According to officials from the Asheville Regional Airport, as the pilot approached the airport, they reported that they might need assistance. However, officials confirmed that they were unable to make it to the airport and were forced to land on I-26.

The NCDOT said I-26 between Airport Road and Long Shoals Road will likely be closed until 11 a.m. on Friday.

The closure is necessary for Duke Power to restore three lines that cross both directions of I-26 traffic.

Drivers in the area, can use the following detour to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Hunters and officials speak out after increase of hunting related deaths in 2023.
‘No wildlife resource is worth losing your life or someone else losing theirs’: Officials speak out after increase in hunting-related deaths
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan planned for Project Grace
More than 100 attend Carolina Beach public input meeting on town's parking program (2023).
‘It’s crisis mode’: More than 100 people attend input meeting on future of parking in Carolina Beach
Laron Lee Carter
Man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot

Latest News

Pirate gets along very well with other dogs and loves meeting new people.
Pet of the Week: Pirate from Monty’s Home
Pirate, a one-year-old Labrador mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Pet of the Week: Pirate from Monty’s Home
Carolina Mudcats
Carolina Mudcats moving to new stadium in Wilson
A request to add extra boat slips to the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina hit a snag...
Request to add more boat slips at Carolina Beach Yacht Club gets turned down