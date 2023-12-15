Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Hilary Duff announces her fourth pregnancy

FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on...
FILE - Hilary Duff attends the Disney 2022 Upfront presentation at Basketball City Pier 36 on May 17, 2022, in New York. Duff recently announced she's expecting child No. 4.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth child.

The “How I Met Your Father” star made the announcement on Instagram, sharing her family’s holiday cards with the caption “Surprise, Surprise!”

“So much for Silent Nights,” the front of the card reads along with a photo of Duff, her partner Matthew Koma and her three children. The back of the card features photos of her three children and says, “Buckle Up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch.”

Koma also shared the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the family with the caption, “baby #4 is loading.”

Duff and Koma have two children together, 5-year-old Banks Violet, and 2-year-old Mae James. Duff also shares an 11-year-old son, Luca, with her former partner Mike Comrie, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Hunters and officials speak out after increase of hunting related deaths in 2023.
‘No wildlife resource is worth losing your life or someone else losing theirs’: Officials speak out after increase in hunting-related deaths
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan planned for Project Grace
More than 100 attend Carolina Beach public input meeting on town's parking program (2023).
‘It’s crisis mode’: More than 100 people attend input meeting on future of parking in Carolina Beach
Laron Lee Carter
Man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot

Latest News

Pirate gets along very well with other dogs and loves meeting new people.
Pet of the Week: Pirate from Monty’s Home
Power restored for majority of Kings Grant area
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
US and Israel discuss when to scale back Gaza combat but agree fight will take months, envoy says
The plane crashed on Sept. 14, 2022, near the area of McNeill Road, killing 72-year-old Barrie...
Possible cause listed in final Conway-area deadly plane crash report
The town’s planning and zoning commission voted unanimously to deny the request made by the...
Request to add more boat slips at Carolina Beach Yacht Club gets turned down