Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past to award nonprofit partners

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The ‘Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past’ is awarding three nonprofit partners with the October event’s earnings.

Each partner was awarded $1,705 to apply to the mission of the organization.

All proceeds from the Ghost Walk are divided equally between the Pender County Historical Society, Pender Arts Council, and the Historical Society of Topsail Island.

“Its success can only be attributed to the numerous volunteers who make this event happen,” said Stephanie Key, artistic director. “We have wonderful volunteers who make this annual event even possible.”

The ‘Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past’ was another huge success according to a release from the Ghost Walk Art Director, selling out for the sixth year in a row.

Volunteers in the event include the Pender County Historical Society, Historical Society of Topsail Island, Pender Arts Council, Moores Creek National Battlefield, the Town of Burgaw, Burgaw Tourism Authority, Pender County Parks and Recreation, the Pender County Library, Pender County Schools, and Pender County Tourism.

To learn more about the event, call the Pender County Tourism Office at 910-259-1278.

