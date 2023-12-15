Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past to award nonprofit partners

Poster for Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past, an event held back in October 2023.
Poster for Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past, an event held back in October 2023.(Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The ‘Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past’ is awarding three nonprofit partners with the October event’s earnings.

Each partner was awarded $1,705 to apply to the mission of the organization.

All proceeds from the Ghost Walk are divided equally between the Pender County Historical Society, Pender Arts Council, and the Historical Society of Topsail Island.

Its success can only be attributed to the numerous volunteers who make this event happen,” said Stephanie Key, artistic director. “We have wonderful volunteers who make this annual event even possible.”

The ‘Ghost Walk of Pender’s Past’ was another huge success according to a release from the Ghost Walk Art Director, selling out for the sixth year in a row.

Volunteers in the event include the Pender County Historical Society, Historical Society of Topsail Island, Pender Arts Council, Moores Creek National Battlefield, the Town of Burgaw, Burgaw Tourism Authority, Pender County Parks and Recreation, the Pender County Library, Pender County Schools, and Pender County Tourism.

To learn more about the event, call the Pender County Tourism Office at 910-259-1278.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Laron Lee Carter
Judge sentences man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot
Hunters and officials speak out after increase of hunting related deaths in 2023.
‘No wildlife resource is worth losing your life or someone else losing theirs’: Officials speak out after increase in hunting-related deaths
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan planned for Project Grace
More than 100 attend Carolina Beach public input meeting on town's parking program (2023).
‘It’s crisis mode’: More than 100 people attend input meeting on future of parking in Carolina Beach

Latest News

Laron Lee Carter
Judge sentences man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot
Late filings resulted in some incumbent office-holders from southeastern North Carolina now...
Candidate filing ends, primary and general election races set for 2024
A crash on Wrightsville Avenue near Rogersville Road.
Crews respond to head-on collision on Wrightsville Avenue
Chancellor Aswani Volety announced the funding in a university-wide message.
UNCW Board of Trustees approves tuition increase; state approval still needed