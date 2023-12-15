Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing together

Father and daughter find a nearly 200-year-old shipwreck while fishing. (Source: WBAY)
By Holly Brantley and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN ISLAND, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A man in Wisconsin and his daughter discovered something while fishing that went beyond any fish tale.

Five-year-old Henley is used to spending time out on the water with her dad, Tim Wollak. A fishing trip they took in August became one for the history books when they found a shipwreck.

Wollak said they discovered it near Green Island in Green Bay when he picked something unusual up on this sonar.

“I called Henley back over by me, and had her take a look and asked her what she thought it was,” Wollak said. “She thought it was an octopus. Kind of laughed and said, “No, I don’t think it’s an octopus. I think it’s a ship that’s been down there for a while.”

Afterward, Wollak would start to research what ship could be down there. He got in touch with the Wisconsin Historical Society who suspect the shipwreck is of a voyage believed to have run aground during the Great Peshtigo Fire back in 1871.

The exact identity of the wreck has not been confirmed yet, but the Historical Society said the location and other data they’ve gathered fit the description of a ship called the George L. Newman.

“It is a pretty cool piece of history,” Wollak said. “I hope a lot of people go to see it and people leave it undisturbed and let the Historical Society take care of it.”

That ship was built in 1855, a three-masted wooden barquentine that measured about 122 feet long.

According to the Historical Society, the George L. Neman was carrying lumber as it sailed the night of Oct. 8, 1871. It traveled through the thick smoke from the Great Peshtigo Fire and ran aground on Green Island.

The Historical Society reported Samuel Drew, the lighthouse keeper, rescued the crew. The ship was abandoned and eventually forgotten, until now.

The Historical Society said they have fourteen shipwrecks reported in Wisconsin, but this is the first discovered by a father and daughter during a fishing trip.

“I’m just so excited for Henley and her father, that’s very cool,” Tamara Thomsen, a maritime archaeologist with the Wisconsin Historical Society, said.

Thomsen said that the Society will go out and try to locate the site next spring. They plan to do a few dives and record the site. She said that after thorough research, the site could end up on the National Registrar of Historic Places.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Laron Lee Carter
Judge sentences man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot
Hunters and officials speak out after increase of hunting related deaths in 2023.
‘No wildlife resource is worth losing your life or someone else losing theirs’: Officials speak out after increase in hunting-related deaths
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan planned for Project Grace
More than 100 attend Carolina Beach public input meeting on town's parking program (2023).
‘It’s crisis mode’: More than 100 people attend input meeting on future of parking in Carolina Beach

Latest News

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
‘Quite the mess:’ Cape Fear Memorial Bridge lane closures to impact local businesses, employees
Josiah Flora, 6, says he is determined to be a professional bull rider.
Meet Josiah, a 6-year-old who says he is determined to become a professional bull rider
Volunteers needed for planting trees at NHC landfill
Holly Plaza Apartments
Attorney says Holly Plaza tenants to potentially receive USDA vouchers to help pay for rent
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says it mistakenly killed 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza