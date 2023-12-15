Carolina Mudcats moving to new stadium in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WRAL) - The Carolina Mudcats will soon move to a new stadium in Wilson.

City leaders voted unanimously Thursday night to approve a $69 million plan to build a new ballpark for the team near Whirligig Park.

Wilson plans to have the new stadium ready for the team by opening day of the 2026 season.

The ballpark will be part of a sprawling new entertainment complex in the city.

The Mudcats have called Five County Stadium in Zebulon their home since 1991.

In a public hearing, the Wilson City Council considered multiple proposals that would ultimately redevelop its downtown and build a new stadium to host the Mudcats.

You can read the rest of this story here.

