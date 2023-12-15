Candidate filing ends, primary and general election races set for 2024

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Late filings resulted in some incumbent office-holders from southeastern North Carolina now having opponents as they run for new terms in the 2024 elections. The candidate filing period ended at noon on Friday.

Seventh District Congressman David Rouzer of Wilmington will not have a republican primary opponent in 2024. But he will have a challenger in the November 5th General Election. Marlando Pridgen of Whiteville filed to run in the democratic primary and will now face the republican incumbent who is seeking his sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Three incumbent state legislators will run unopposed in 2024. Democrat Deb Butler of Wilmington does not have any challengers for her 18th District House seat, and Republican Brenden Jones of Tabor City is without any opposition running to keep his 46th District seat in the same chamber. In the state Senate, Rep. Brent Jackson of Autryville will run unopposed for his District 9 seat that covers Pender, Bladen, Duplin and Sampson counties.

Rep. Carson Smith of Hampstead will face a challenger for his District 16 House seat. Francis Lakey of Sneads Ferry will be the democratic nominee in that race. In the 17th District, incumbent republican Frank Iler of Shallotte is seeking another term, and will be challenged by democrat Charles Jones of Winnabow. Republican Charlie Miller of Southport will have an opponent from his county, democrat Jill Brown of Southport, for his 19th District seat that covers parts of Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Veteran GOP lawmaker Ted Davis received a challenger for his District 20 House seat on the last morning of filing, when Jonathan Berger of Wilmington filed as a democrat in that race. Another long-time office holder, Rep. William Brisson of Dublin, received a democratic challenger for his District 22 seat from Joshua Harrell of Roseboro.

Incumbent Michael Lee of Wilmington will have a pair of challengers for his District 7 senate seat. Democrat David Hill and Libertarian John Evans are running against him for the office that represents most of New Hanover County. In the District 8 race, incumbent republican Bill Rabon of Winnabow will have a general election challenger from Wilmington in democrat Katherine Randall.

Races for county commissioner and school board seats will also be on the ballots in 2024. In New Hanover County, incumbent commissioners Jonathan Barfield, Bill Rivenbark and Dane Scalise all filed for reelection. Barfield, current NHC Board of Education member Stephanie Walker and Cassidy Santaguida will make up the democratic field, while Rivenbark, Scalise and John Hinnant will be the republicans running for the three seats.

There will also be three seats on the New Hanover County Board of Education on the ballot in 2024. None of the three incumbents currently holding those seats, democrats Hugh McManus and Walker along with republican Stephanie Kraybill, chose to run for reelection, meaning three new members will join that board following the general election. Former school board member Judy Justice is one of four candidates who will run in the democratic primary in March, along with Jerry Jones, Tim Merrick and Cynthia Munoz. Five republicans have filed to run in the primary: Nikki Bascome, Kimberly Murphy, David Perry, Natosha Tew and Aubrey Tuell. The three highest vote-getters in each primary will move on to the general election.

In Brunswick County, incumbent commissioners will also have challenges. Pat Sykes received an opponent within the republican party when Jwantana Frink filed for the District 3 seat. The two Southport residents will face off in the GOP primary. In District 4, incumbent republican Mike Forte of Boiling Spring Lakes will be challenged in the general election by democrat Tom Simmons, who also lives in Boiling Spring Lakes. Long-time commissioner Frank Williams is being challenged for the District 5 republican nomination by Erik Tammaru, with the primary winner facing democrat Jonathan Damico in the general.

On the Brunswick County Board of Education, Ed Lemon did not file to run for another term from District 1. Two republicans, Lavar Marlow of Carolina Shores and Vickie Smith of Calabash will face each other in the March primary, and the winner will not have a democratic challenger in November. A pair of GOP challengers signed up to run in the primary against District 2 incumbent David Robinson, former board member Catherine Cooke and Rick Hessman. Current Board of Education Chairman Steve Barger will also have a primary challenge in District 4, from fellow republican board member Shirley Babson. The winner of that race will oppose democrat Janis Simmons in the general election.

In Columbus County, there will be a rematch in this year’s District 4 county commissioner republican primary. Former commissioner Edwin Russ filed to challenge incumbent Lavern Coleman, who defeated Russ in the 2020 GOP primary by a 52-43 percent margin. The winner of that primary race will be unopposed in the November general election. District 3 democratic incumbent Giles ‘Buddy’ Byrd will face GOP challenger Salahudin Majeed of Hallsboro, while District 5 incumbent Brent Watts will be challenged by democrat Joseph Small of Tabor City. The other incumbent on the ballot, republican Chris Smith, is unopposed in District 2.

WECT News will update this story once final candidate lists are released by all county election boards. You can check the county-by-county rundown of 2024 candidates by clicking here to go to the State Board of Elections list.

