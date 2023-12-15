Bladenboro man arrested, accused of sex crimes involving 14-year-old

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - 42-year-old Wilton Edwards Jr. of Bladenboro was arrested Friday, Dec. 15, and charged with sex crimes involving a 14-year-old.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edwards on charges of first-degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.

The BCSO received a complaint about Edwards on Nov. 30.

Detectives, Vice Narcotic, Patrol and Community Impact Team members conducted a search warrant at the 200 block of W. Juniper St. in Bladenboro, where they determined he had fled the home and refused to come out.

“A small standoff ensued as deputies were unsure if the suspect was armed. Deputies deployed a less lethal option at which time Edwards complied with deputies commands to come out. Edwards was taken into custody without incident,” BCSO wrote on their Facebook page.

Deputies were able to then gather evidence and Edwards was taken to Bladen County Detention Center where he received no bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.