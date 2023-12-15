Senior Connect
Attorney says Holly Plaza tenants to potentially receive USDA vouchers to help pay for rent

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of Holly Plaza Apartments are set to potentially receive funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help them pay rent due to the apartment complex being shut down over mold issues.

David Miller, an attorney representing the tenants, told WECT Friday that he has USDA voucher applications for the 40 families that lived in Holly Plaza. Now, they’re living in hotels paid for by the Town of Holly Ridge.

The applications will last a year starting from the approval date and can be renewed annually without a substantial change in income, according to Miller.

He says that the vouchers will provide enough money for the average market value of housing minus the rent they were paying at Holly Plaza.

“This is a great option for the tenants,” Miller said.

