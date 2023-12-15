Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Applesauce pouches may have been intentionally contaminated, FDA official says

This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows three recalled applesauce products - WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches. (FDA via AP)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An official with the Food and Drug Administration said the lead contamination in recently recalled applesauce pouches may have been an “intentional act.”

Jim Jones, the agency’s deputy commissioner for human foods, told Politico the FDA is still investigating the matter, but so far, all signs point to someone in the supply chain contaminating the pouches on purpose.

The FDA said at least 65 children under the age of six have reported getting sick after eating fruit puree pouches sold under the Wanabana, Weis, and Schnucks brands.

According to the New Jersey Poison Control Center, contaminated spices are incredibly common. Sometimes it occurs naturally because of metals in soil, but other times, it’s intentional to add weight to a product.

Lead is toxic to humans at all levels. It can cause developmental delays in children, as well as head, stomach, and muscle aches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Hunters and officials speak out after increase of hunting related deaths in 2023.
‘No wildlife resource is worth losing your life or someone else losing theirs’: Officials speak out after increase in hunting-related deaths
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan planned for Project Grace
More than 100 attend Carolina Beach public input meeting on town's parking program (2023).
‘It’s crisis mode’: More than 100 people attend input meeting on future of parking in Carolina Beach
Laron Lee Carter
Judge sentences man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot

Latest News

Pirate gets along very well with other dogs and loves meeting new people.
Pet of the Week: Pirate from Monty’s Home
Chancellor Aswani Volety announced the funding in a university-wide message.
UNCW Board of Trustees to vote on potential tuition increase
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on I-26 in Asheville
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
2 workers die in sanitation plant accident
WMPO, Elizabethtown to receive federal funding for plans to make roads safer