$10,000 reward being offered to find missing 73-year-old Brunswick Co. man nearly three years after he disappeared

Artis Bryant is described by his son as always staying positive - and that's what his family is trying to do as well.
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - No one has seen Artis Russell Bryant since February of 2021, when the then-70-year-old left his brother’s home on Northwest Road in Brunswick County.

It’s been almost three years since he went missing and police in Northwest say they have no leads in the case right now.

“It is a cold case and we just, we have no leads at all,” said Lt. David Everett with the Northwest Police Department.

It’s why this holiday season, new efforts are underway to find him. A $10,000 cash reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to Bryant.

Monica Caison, founder of CUE Center for Missing Persons, says cases become significantly harder when people aren’t located in the first few months of their disappearance.

“It’s a challenge to keep the community’s focus that they’re still missing and that the family needs answers. It also is challenging to continue to search for them because you’ve already eliminated the immediate space you thought they would be,” Caison said.

Caison hopes this reward will provide some information.

“In my 29 years of missing persons, rewards always help in the first few months. People that may have known something but maybe were scared to come forward or people that didn’t think the information they had was crucial,” Caison said.

Now, they’re simply relying on help from the public to bring Artis Bryant home.

‘We’re here at the holidays, we need to get some kind of resolve, and this is what we’re doing,” Caison said.

Bryant was last seen wearing a black Kango hat, glasses, a dark jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes. Bryant is described as five-foot-ten and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CUE Center for Missing Persons 24-hour tip line at (910)-232-1687 or Lt. Everett at (910) 540-8914. You can also visit the City of Northwest website at Tip line – City of Northwest, N.C. The reward will be available until June. All information submitted will stay confidential.

