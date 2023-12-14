Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women

Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.(Pexels | Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study may have found the secret to morning sickness.

Researchers said the nausea and vomiting that many women experience early in pregnancy is primarily caused by a single hormone.

According to the study, the amount of GDF15 in a woman’s blood during pregnancy, as well as her exposure to it before becoming pregnant, might dictate how severe her symptoms will be.

More than two-thirds of women experience morning sickness during their first trimester.

Rare cases are life-threatening to both mother and fetus.

The study’s authors say this discovery could help lead to better treatments for severe cases of morning sickness.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Jayden Pauling
Wilmington man arrested in Wake County in connection to kidnapping case
Andre Huckabee (left) and Edward Huckabee (right)
Man found guilty of murder in shooting of popular party promoter
T-Pain and Chase Rice will both play the 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series.
T-Pain, Chase Rice to play 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series
Nicholas Trummel
Police: No injuries after multiple shots fired at downtown apartment complex

Latest News

A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jurors will begin deciding how much Giuliani must pay for lies in a Georgia election workers’ case
Community leaders in Tennessee say they do not approve of an after-school “Satan Club” that is...
‘Satan has no room in this district’: Planned after-school ‘Satan Club’ sparking controversy
Laron Lee Carter
Man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot