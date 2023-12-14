School board discusses plans to improve safety at East Bladen High parking lot

Proposed changes to East Bladen High School's parking lot traffic patterns. (Bladen County Board of Education)

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Board of Education is looking at preliminary plans to improve safety at East Bladen High School.

After meeting with law enforcement and the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the board mapped out the plan earlier this month.

The picture on the left shows a new route from the highway into the parking lot to drop off and pick up students.

East Bladen High School is along N.C. 87, a busy stretch of road with lots of cars and semi-trucks passing through.

In recent years, parents have raised concerns about the difficulty of trying to make a left hand turn out of the school.

