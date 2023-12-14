Project Grace to include standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A standalone museum focused on Wilmington native and NBA great Michael Jordan is planned for the Project Grace site redevelopment in downtown Wilmington.

The announcement was made Thursday morning during the Greater Wilmington Business Journal’s Power Breakfast. The museum will be a collaboration between New Hanover County and the Jordan family.

“Our community is steeped in history and while many famous families have roots here in New Hanover County, none are more notable than those connected to basketball’s biggest icon, Michael Jordan,” the New Hanover County Commissioners said in a joint statement. “We are excited to partner with the Jordan family to celebrate their legacy and highlight the global impact that started right here in Southeastern North Carolina.”

According to Thursday’s presentation, the museum would include “objects associated with Michael Jordan’s career and the Jordan Family’s legacy.”

Project Grace will be located in the county-owned block bordered by Grace, 2nd, Chestnut and 3rd streets.

The standalone Jordan museum would be located at the corner of Third and Chestnut streets.

“This partnership with the Jordan family represents an important opportunity for New Hanover County,” New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet said. “It will help honor a notable figure and family, both locally and worldwide, and contribute to the cultural and educational landscape of our community. This is an exciting opportunity as part of our Project Grace redevelopment, and I look forward to our upcoming planning phase to learn more about what’s possible.”

A news release Thursday says the county and Jordan family have entered into a “memorandum of understanding that outlines the next steps of a planning phase, which will include schematic design as well as operational details of the partnership.”

The funding for this phase will be included as part of the overall Project Grace planning budget.

“At the close of the planning phase, more details will be known and determined; and at that time, New Hanover County and the Jordan family will be able to share more information on possible next steps with the community,” the news release states.

Project Grace includes a new 95,000-square-foot facility to house a library and the Cape Fear Museum as well as parking deck improvements.

Jordan played basketball at Laney High School. After graduating from Laney, Jordan played for the UNC Tar Heels before embarking on his legendary NBA career.

Michael Jordan helping to hand out Thanksgiving meals at the Lowe's Home Improvement in Wilmington in 2018. (Source: WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.