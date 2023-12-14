Skip to content
Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT
Election Results
Watch Live
News
Weather
Investigate
Traffic
Health
Cape Fear Weekend
Submit Your Pictures
Home
About Us
Meet the News Team
Live Online
See It, Snap It, Send It
Previous Newscasts
WECT Anywhere
Contests
WECT Jobs
WECT Internship Program
News
Investigate
Crime
Back to School
Here We Grow
National
Politics
Election Results
Lottery
Crimes of the Cape Fear
1-on-1 with Jon Evans
School Sex Scandal
Black History Month
Weather
First Alert Skycams
Sky Tracker
First Alert Action Days FAQs
Weather Pics
First Alert Hurricane Center
Shootin’ the Breeze
Traffic
Gas Prices
Health
Coronavirus
Opioid Epidemic
Senior Connect
Sports
Olympics
Friday Night Football
Get Fit With 6
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Cape Fear Eats
Cape Fear Foodie
Cape Fear Cooking
Community
Holiday Smiles & Weller’s Wheels
Event Calendar
Community Classroom
Collector's Calendar
Cape Fear Weekend
Pet of the Week
Forever Family
Highway 6
Sounds of Summer
Clear The Shelters
Community Spotlight
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Home Pros
Cape Fear Strong
Schedule
Carolina in the Morning
First at Four
Conserve Cape Fear
Side Hustle
Telemundo Wilmington
Previous Newscasts
PowerNation
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
Press Releases
Powerball 12-13-23
Powerball Winning Numbers for 12-11-23 at 11pm
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:30 AM EST
|
Updated: 12 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on X (formerly Twitter)
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Wilmington man arrested in Wake County in connection to kidnapping case
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
T-Pain, Chase Rice to play 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series
Man found guilty of murder in shooting of popular party promoter
Police: No injuries after multiple shots fired at downtown apartment complex
Latest News
Weller’s Wheels collects more than 700 bikes for local children
Longtime Bladen County Manager Greg Martin leaving post
Recipients of $53 million in hospital endowment grants to be announced Monday
Local nonprofit receives donation to support suicide prevention services
Standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan planned for Project Grace