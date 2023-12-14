Pickleball is a big hit, and it’s getting even bigger in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pickleball has been a big hit for years now, and if you’ve been to Wrightsville Beach Park lately, you know how crowded the pickleball courts are in the mornings.

Wrightsville Beach is working on expanding their facilities at the park. There are also separate plans to build a pickleball park in Castle Hayne, called Tidewater Pickleball Park.

The 8-acre property is next to CFCC’s campus in Castle Hayne on N. College Road.

Merrette Moore, founder of the facility, says they plan to break ground in the coming weeks once they have all of the permits needed for construction. The facility will have 25 courts, 16 uncovered and the rest covered, that includes a stadium court for people to sit and watch some of the big matches.

Plans also include a locker room, pro shop, restaurant and bar.

Tidewater Pickleball Park plans to have 25 courts, 16 uncovered and the rest covered, that includes a stadium court for people to sit and watch some of the big matches. (Merrette Moore)

Moore says he’s been playing pickleball for a few years now and has been traveling to play in tournaments. He now hopes to bring that here to Wilmington.

“We think that Pickleball is a vehicle for people to get together and not only get exercise, but to hang out, develop friendships, develop camaraderie, and just enjoy being outdoors, doing something active, and then hanging out afterwards,” Moore said. “And we look at this as very much as much a social outlet as we do a recreational outlet.”

If everything goes as planned, they hope to open the new facility sometime in the second half of next year.

