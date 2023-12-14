Pender County Veterans Affairs to show ‘The Veteran’s Battlefield’ documentary

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County has announced a screening of The Veteran’s Battlefield at the Hampstead Annex Auditorium on Jan. 17, 2024, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is being hosted by Pender County Veterans Affairs in partnership with the N.C. Association of County Commissioners. The documentary was created by NCACC’s 100 Strong Productions.

“The Veteran’s Battlefield is a documentary that explores veterans’ challenges in North Carolina and how counties and residents can best support our veteran population. North Carolina is home to around 700,000 veterans and has the eighth-largest veteran population in the nation. Veterans face a wide range of challenges that can seem overwhelming. The Veteran’s Battlefield highlights these challenges and how county Veteran Service Officers and community leaders are working to support them,” a county announcement states.

The showing is free and open to the public. The Hampstead Annex Auditorium is located at 15060 US Hwy 17, Hampstead, NC 28443.

“Following the documentary, Pender County Veterans Services, local stakeholders, and non-profit organizations who will be at the event will distribute information and host community discussions surrounding veteran services and support,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.