Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Panthers to unveil ‘Express Entry’ facial recognition software to scan tickets

The team will begin using the software for club season-ticket members this Sunday.
Some Carolina Panthers fans can opt to try out the team's "Express Entry" facial recognition system on Sunday.
By Faith Alford
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve been to a Carolina Panthers game, chances are you have found yourself in long ticket lines, with people snaking around barricades as they fumble through their tickets.

Starting this weekend, though, some fans will have an easier time and avoid those lines. The Panthers will start using something “Express Entry,” which allows ticket holders to opt in to facial recognition software. Simply put, a screen will snap a fan’s picture and link that with their Ticketmaster account to scan their ticket.

A ticket-taker will validate how many people are with the fan holding the tickets and will then grant entry.

As the new ticketing system rolls out, club season-ticket members are eligible for to use the service for this Sunday’s game versus Atlanta. The goal is to eventually expand it to all season ticket holders.

Related: Panthers, Bank of America agree to extend stadium naming rights deal

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Pauling
Wilmington man arrested in Wake County in connection to kidnapping case
Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Andre Huckabee (left) and Edward Huckabee (right)
Man found guilty of murder in shooting of popular party promoter
T-Pain and Chase Rice will both play the 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series.
T-Pain, Chase Rice to play 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series
Nicholas Trummel
Police: No injuries after multiple shots fired at downtown apartment complex

Latest News

Saints running back Alvin Kamara celebrates after scoring in the first half Sunday (Dec. 10)...
Carolina Panthers lose to Saints, continue worst season in NFL
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) stands on the sidelines during the second half...
‘NOT career-ending’: Panthers TE Hayden Hurst diagnosed with PTA
The Carolina Panthers fell to the division-rival Buccaneers on Sunday, 21-18.
Interim coach Tabor’s debut is more of the same for NFL-worst Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich after the team got off to a...
Panthers fire coach Frank Reich amidst 1-10 start; other coaches let go
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against...
Derrick Henry scores 2 touchdowns as Panthers drop 10th game of season