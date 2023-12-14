One lane of I-140 to close through Dec. 22 near Castle Hayne Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Dec. 14, one lane of I-140 is set to close through Friday, Dec. 22, at 4:30 p.m. near Castle Hayne Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Per the NCDOT announcement, one of the three eastbound lanes is set to close daily.

Crews will be replacing bridge expansion joints.

“This work is imperative to the safe travel of motor vehicles passing over the bridge,” the NCDOT states on DriveNC.

