Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

One lane of I-140 to close through Dec. 22 near Castle Hayne Road

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Dec. 14, one lane of I-140 is set to close through Friday, Dec. 22, at 4:30 p.m. near Castle Hayne Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Per the NCDOT announcement, one of the three eastbound lanes is set to close daily.

Crews will be replacing bridge expansion joints.

“This work is imperative to the safe travel of motor vehicles passing over the bridge,” the NCDOT states on DriveNC.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Pauling
Wilmington man arrested in Wake County in connection to kidnapping case
Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
T-Pain and Chase Rice will both play the 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series.
T-Pain, Chase Rice to play 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series
Andre Huckabee (left) and Edward Huckabee (right)
Man found guilty of murder in shooting of popular party promoter
Nicholas Trummel
Police: No injuries after multiple shots fired at downtown apartment complex

Latest News

City officials say CSX plans to temporarily close lanes on 16th and 17th Streets near...
TRAFFC ALERT: Lane closures expected on 16th, 17th streets this week
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT Engineer responds to NHC commissioners’ concerns, says bridge needs urgent repairs
Wreck on River Road shuts down traffic near Jackeys Creek
TRAFFC ALERT: Lane closures expected on 16th, 17th streets this week