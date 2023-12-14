Senior Connect
Officials: Missing woman last seen in Charlotte may have stopped in Wilmington

Nancy Brown
Nancy Brown(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for assistance in looking for 79-year-old Nancy Brown.

“Mrs. Brown was last seen by her family at their residence around midnight in the 7000 block of Neuhoff Lane on Saturday, December 9, 2023. It is believed Mrs. Brown may have taken a Greyhound bus back to Brooklyn, NY,” the missing person announcement states.

Police say she may have stopped in Wilmington, NC; Raleigh, NC; Richmond, VA; Washington, DC, and New York, NY.

“Mrs. Brown suffers from a cognitive impairment and a Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued. Anyone with information on Mrs. Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. For additional information, please refer to the report: 20231209-0928-00,” the announcement continues.

She is about 5 feet and 8 inches tall and has gray hair. She may be wearing dark slacks and a dark shirt with a teal jacket, white hat and black sneakers.

