Recipients of $53 million in hospital endowment grants to be announced Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Community Endowment will soon announce the recipients of $53 million in grant funding, according to endowment president William Buster.

Buster said during a breakfast on Thursday that it has invested in 19 strategic, multi-year grants and 14 responsive, one-year grants.

He said that more information will be revealed on Monday, Dec. 18.

The community endowment was established to handle the money gained by the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health.

