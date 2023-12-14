Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Recipients of $53 million in hospital endowment grants to be announced Monday

Novant Health NHRMC
Novant Health NHRMC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Community Endowment will soon announce the recipients of $53 million in grant funding, according to endowment president William Buster.

Buster said during a breakfast on Thursday that it has invested in 19 strategic, multi-year grants and 14 responsive, one-year grants.

He said that more information will be revealed on Monday, Dec. 18.

The community endowment was established to handle the money gained by the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Pauling
Wilmington man arrested in Wake County in connection to kidnapping case
Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
T-Pain and Chase Rice will both play the 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series.
T-Pain, Chase Rice to play 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series
Andre Huckabee (left) and Edward Huckabee (right)
Man found guilty of murder in shooting of popular party promoter
Nicholas Trummel
Police: No injuries after multiple shots fired at downtown apartment complex

Latest News

Weller's Wheels
Weller’s Wheels collects more than 700 bikes for local children
After more than two decades at the post, Greg Martin is leaving his position as County Manager...
Longtime Bladen County Manager Greg Martin leaving post
Save A Vet Now received a $23,600 donation from the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Parade...
Local nonprofit receives donation to support suicide prevention services
Renderings of Project Grace, a plan to create a new facility for the library and museum in...
Standalone museum focused on Michael Jordan planned for Project Grace