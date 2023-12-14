Senior Connect
NCDOT uses grant to develop training for employees to combat human trafficking

Wave Transit
Wave Transit(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Department of Transportation employees can now access a training program on preventing human trafficking, per an NCDOT announcement on Thursday.

A $120,000 federal grant was awarded to the NCDOT Integrated Mobility Division in 2019 to create and distribute the training to public transit providers across the state. The IMD has also designed a web training course that will be required for employees of all NC public transportation agencies.

“Human traffickers frequently use public transportation to move their victims because it’s inexpensive and provides for greater anonymity,” said Julie White, N.C. Department of Transportation’s deputy secretary for Multi-Modal Transportation. “That’s why it’s critically important that front-line staff and operators of our public transit vehicles know what to look for and how to respond if they even suspect they’re witnessing human trafficking.”

The NCDOT also created a PSA along with an online training program for employees and for the public to learn about signs of human trafficking and how to report any concerns.

