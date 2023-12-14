Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Lottery ticket worth $44 million expires without anyone claiming the prize

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.
A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.(CNN, WINK via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – Someone just missed out on millions of dollars.

A Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million expired Monday.

State lottery officials say the Florida Lotto Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

No one claimed the prize by its Dec. 11 expiration date, so 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Jayden Pauling
Wilmington man arrested in Wake County in connection to kidnapping case
Andre Huckabee (left) and Edward Huckabee (right)
Man found guilty of murder in shooting of popular party promoter
T-Pain and Chase Rice will both play the 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series.
T-Pain, Chase Rice to play 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series
Nicholas Trummel
Police: No injuries after multiple shots fired at downtown apartment complex

Latest News

Community leaders in Tennessee say they do not approve of an after-school “Satan Club” that is...
‘Satan has no room in this district’: Planned after-school ‘Satan Club’ sparking controversy
Laron Lee Carter
Man found guilty of 2020 fatal shooting at Wilmington Walmart parking lot
Scientists believe they've found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women.
Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness in pregnant women
FILE - Walt Disney, creator of Mickey Mouse, poses for a photo at the Pancoast Hotel, Aug. 13,...
Mickey Mouse will soon belong to you and me — with some caveats
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to media after a Senate Democratic...
Congress departs without a deal on Ukraine aid and border security, but Senate will work next week