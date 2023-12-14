Longtime Bladen County Manager Greg Martin leaving post

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After more than two decades at the post, Greg Martin is leaving his position as County Manager in Bladen County.

Charles R. Peterson, Chair of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners, announced the news in a news release Thursday.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce the retirement of our long-time County Manager, Greg Martin,” Peterson wrote. “He has been an integral part of our team for 22 years and has made significant contributions to our community. He has been a dedicated public servant and has worked in harmony with the Board of Commissioners to improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Martin worked for Bladen County for 22 years. His last day with the county will be Jan. 31.

The Bladen County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet next week to determine who will fill the position in the interim until a permanent hire is made.

