Local nonprofit receives donation to support suicide prevention services

Save A Vet Now received a $23,600 donation from the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Parade Committee on Wednesday to support the nonprofit’s work in saving the lives of veterans.(Jim Ware/Southeast NC Veterans Parade Committee)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Save A Vet Now received a $23,600 donation from the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Parade Committee on Wednesday to support the nonprofit’s work in saving the lives of local veterans.

According to the announcement from the parade committee, the founder of Save A Vet Now, Tony Vivaldi, says that the donation will fund a full year of work for the nonprofit.

“Coastal Horizons told Vivaldi the work of Save A Vet Now had helped to save the lives of 44 veterans by providing 854 counseling sessions for suicidal veterans, including 365 sessions for a single veteran,” the release states. “Vivaldi said the cost for one veteran to complete the suicide prevention program through Coastal Horizons was $5,000 three years ago, the latest year for which statistics were available.”

Vivaldi explained that all of the money will go towards supporting local veterans’ mental health, and that none of it will be used to pay salaries.

“Our focus is on our local veterans’ mental health and wellness,” Vivaldi said.

For more information about the nonprofit, please visit the Save A Vet Now website.

