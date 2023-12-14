Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

James Patterson awards $500 bonuses to 600 employees at independent bookstores

FILE - Author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. . (Photo by...
FILE - Author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York on Aug. 30, 2016. . (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Six hundred employees at independent bookstores — from Chapter One in Victoria, Minnesota, to The Cloak & Dagger in Princeton, New Jersey — will be receiving $500 holiday bonuses from author James Patterson.

Employees were able to nominate themselves or be recommended by store owners, managers, peers, community members and others.

“I’ve said this before, but I can’t say it enough — booksellers save lives,” Patterson said in a statement Wednesday. “What they do is crucial, especially right now. I’m happy to be able to acknowledge them and their hard work this holiday season.”

One of the world’s most popular and prolific writers, Patterson has given millions of dollars to booksellers, librarians and teachers. In 2015, the same year he began awarding employee bonuses, he was presented an honorary National Book Award for “Outstanding Service to the America Literary Community.”

Patterson has even co-authored a tribute book, “The Secret Lives of Booksellers and Librarians,” which Little, Brown and Company will release in April.

“We all continue to be awed by, and grateful for, Mr. Patterson’s continuing support of independent booksellers,” Allison Hill, CEO of the American Booksellers Association, said in a statement. “It means so much to have him recognize the valuable role booksellers play in the industry and we appreciate his financial generosity as well as his generosity of spirit.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayden Pauling
Wilmington man arrested in Wake County in connection to kidnapping case
Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1
Andre Huckabee (left) and Edward Huckabee (right)
Man found guilty of murder in shooting of popular party promoter
T-Pain and Chase Rice will both play the 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series.
T-Pain, Chase Rice to play 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series
Nicholas Trummel
Police: No injuries after multiple shots fired at downtown apartment complex

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
Jonathan Majors, left, returns to court after a lunch break in his domestic assault trial,...
Jurors hear closing arguments in domestic violence trial of actor Jonathan Majors
The extra-large signature Ikea meatball comes boxed and ready to cook, complete with...
Ikea is giving away turkey-sized meatballs for Christmas
Two men were indicted after they allegedly killed hundreds of protected eagles in Montana.
Officials: Two men indicted for alleged ‘killing spree’ of protected eagles