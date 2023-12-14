“It’s crisis mode:” More than 100 people attend input meeting on future of parking in Carolina Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - To restaurant owner Rebekah Theodore, Carolina Beach’s public input meeting on parking having a turnout of over 100 people says it all.

“I think the amount of people that did show up tonight proves the fact that it’s hit a critical point,” Theodore said.

Carolina Beach’s 2023 parking program is enforced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 1 to December 31.

From March 1 to October 31 parking is:

$5.00 per hour or $25.00 per day in parking lots

$10.00 per hour or $40.00 per day for buses, limos and oversized vehicles

$5.00 per hour or $25.00 per day for on-street parking without time restrictions or

$5.00 an hour with a 2-hour limit

From November 1 to December 31 parking is:

$2.00 per hour or $10.00 per day in parking lots

$5.00 per hour or $20.00 per day for buses, limos and oversized vehicles

$2.00 per hour or $10.00 per day for on-street parking without time restrictions or

$2.00 an hour with a 2-hour limit

Weekly parking permits are $100.00 and annual parking permits which are only available to Carolina Beach and Kure Beach residents, property managers and business owners are $40.00.

The parking program started charging for parking during the off-season a few years ago. It is the only beach in New Hanover Co. to charge for parking during the off-season.

Business owners said as it is, the paid parking system is driving customers away during the off-season.

“We sit and watch empty parking lots,” business owner Jerry Hebert said.

Hebert owns a restaurant on the boardwalk. He says since Carolina Beach made parking paid during the off-season two years ago, his restaurant has seen drastic revenue losses.

“The minute off-season parking starts, we literally nosedive. This off-season it’s been a 30 to 50 percent [decrease] so far,” Hebert said.

Hebert said he’s had to start closing his doors on Mondays and Tuesdays and is considering closing them on the rest of the weekdays, so his restaurant’s only open on weekends.

He says the worst part has been having to lay off his staff members.

“I’m down from 40 employees to I think 7 or 8,” Hebert said.

Theodore says her business’s experience with Carolina Beach’s paid parking decision during the off-season has been similar to Hebert’s.

“This is the worst offseason -- we’re in crisis mode,” Theodore said. “There’s going to be massive restaurants that close. My job is to run a business and take care of my customers, and I can’t do that now.”

Others at the meeting called for a more simplified parking system and more data-driven decisions in the future. Most said as the system is, something needs to change.

Carolina Beach Town Manager Bruce Oakley said the input from today’s meeting will be used in future planning meetings with city leaders.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.