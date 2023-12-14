Senior Connect
Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters

William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his daughters.(Lexington County Jail)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A former pastor was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of sexual misconduct in the first degree.

William Oswald, 62, was convicted on Dec. 1 after a five-day trial. According to Fifth Solicitor Byron Gipson, testimony trial revealed Oswald “repeatedly” molested his two young daughters.

The assaults happened in the early 1990s and continued through the early 2000s.

In the initial report, Oswald’s daughters described in graphic detail the sexual assaults, each stating they were assaulted more than 100 times. The victims alleged the abuse began when they were around 8 years old and continued until their early teens.

The assaults happened at Dunn’s Chapel Church in West Columbia, South Carolina, according to the initial incident report.

“As with most cases like this one, where the children were unable to come forward with the allegations until many years later, there was very little forensic evidence linking the defendant to these crimes,” Gipson said in a statement. “Thus, the jury had to rely almost exclusively on the testimony of the parties themselves. In this case, despite the Defendant’s hours-long testimony proclaiming his innocence, the jury ultimately found him guilty of all charges.”

