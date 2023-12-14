Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: chilly Thursday, stormy Sunday

Your First Alert Weather Team is highlighting a First Alert Action Day for Sunday, December 17.
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a brisk, chilly Thursday. Despite sunshine, temperatures will struggle to the upper 40s and lower 50s amid north or northeast breezes that may gust over 20 mph at times. Sunset is coming up at 5:03.

Ahead of a Sunday storm, Friday and Saturday will be transitional weather days. Friday should open with frosty upper 20s and lower 30s and finish with 50s under sunny skies. Expect more clouds, a tiny shower chance, and temperatures reaching the 50s to lower 60s Saturday.

Lean toward onshore and indoor activities Sunday. Your First Alert Weather Team continues to gauge a developing a storm system that could bring locally heavy rain, isolated thunder, gusty winds, rough seas, and - even a few days removed from the new moon - minor tidal flooding.

See more with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

