First Alert Forecast: another potent Sunday storm likely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a clear, freezing, and frosty Thursday night... a sunny, seasonable Friday... and a cloudier but still tranquil Saturday. These days will be ideal for errands and other outdoor activities ahead of a potent low pressure system Sunday. Though this system will approach the Cape Fear Region from a different direction than the one last Sunday, it will exhibit many of the same stormy features. So, for the second consecutive Sunday, your First Alert Weather Team is highlighting a First Alert Action Day for this Sunday, December 17.

Timing & Impacts: All of the following impacts will grow late Saturday night, peak Sunday, and decrease Sunday night. Expect widespread showers, some heavy, to amount over an inch and produce isolated drainage flooding. A few strong and even severe thunderstorms may mix in but, even if such cells do not materialize, background winds will be bumpy enough with frequent gusts of 35+ mph likely and spotty gusts of 55+ mph possible. These winds may scatter yard items, down leaves and limbs, and trigger sporadic power outages. Minor tidal flooding, gales, and rough seas are probable, too.

Our Promise & Your Action: Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on this Sunday system on TV, online, and your WECT Weather App. Stay alert, budget extra travel time, and move activities indoors and onshore. As you did ahead of last Sunday, have loose yard items (tools, toys, etc.) stowed and keep decorations (lights, Santas, etc.) pinned and deflated. Charge your phone on the off chance you lose power. And if you have a chronic pain or inflammatory condition, consider getting ahead on your therapies - barometric pressure will drop sharply with this system.

See more, including temps, in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

FAQs about the First Alert Action Day program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/

