Community Spotlight: “Keep Your Hands Off Me Inc.” helping victims of sexual abuse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tracy Harrison started the non-profit Keep Your Hands Off Me Inc. After falling victim to abuse. She hopes her story will be used to inspire others.

Every month WECT does a community spotlight to shine a light on an organization helping people around the community.

Keep Your Hands Off Me is made to help people who have fallen victim to childhood sexual abuse and molestation. Harrison the executive director of the organization fell victim to molestation at the hands of a family member.

She says after years of keeping her experiences a secret she decided to share her story with others. She says trauma can be passed down from generations and her goal is to break the cycle.

“I was inspired by the fact that I survived. I survived child molestation and a lot of other traumas growing up. And for me to be able to survive, I felt like I was obligated to help somebody else,” said Harrison.

Today Harrison is calm and collected. She says after years of depression, and sadness she is now able to share her story.

“I was angry. I was angry because of it. I was violent. I was violent. I was harsh. I projected on others because I had been objectified. So I was mad at the community. I was mad at individuals, I was mad at life.”

According to APA.Org, one in four black girls experiencing abuse before they turn 18.

“After high school, I was talking to a classmate and he made a statement to me, he was like, you know, you were a monster. And it broke my heart. You know, because never in a million years would I wanted to be described as that person. But it made me reflect it made me look back it made me think about some of the things that I had done.”

She founded Keep Your Hands Off Me two years ago. The organization is now a safe haven for all victims regardless of race or gender.

“We serve anybody in need. Although there was no help in the African American community standing up saying hey, we’re going through this too. It’s still open to everybody because we all have to heal.”

The organization holds molestation survivor bootcamps, sexual trauma support groups and even parenting classes. The non-profit helps teenagers and adults, Harrison helps people one-on-one.

“Feels good, it feels really good because my goal is to not have this job. You know, I want to see this to the end.”

Harrison says she will ensure Keep Your Hands Off Me remains strong, for those who are still in need of support.

More information about “Keep Your Hands Off Me Inc.” can be found on their website.

