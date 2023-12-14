Senior Connect
CFCC receives $45,000 to support lineworker training program

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has received $45,000 to support its lineworker training program, according to the Duke Energy Foundation.

According to the Dec. 13 announcement, CFCC is one of 11 community colleges across the state to receive funding from the foundation.

“As Duke Energy executes its clean energy transition, the need for a skilled workforce is rapidly growing. Lineworkers play an integral role in a more efficient, more reliable digital grid. The company’s investment into lineworker training programs and coordination with community colleges will result in a more diverse talent pipeline for the utility industry,” the release from the foundation states.

