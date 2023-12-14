Senior Connect
Arts council looking for submissions for mural at new Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic

Rhonda Bellamy, Arts Council of Wilmington president and CEO, visited the WECT studio to share more information about the call for artists.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Arts Council of Wilmington is calling for artists to submit pieces for the new Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic.

The contest is for local artists looking to create a mural on the side of the building.

Rhonda Bellamy, council president and CEO, visited the WECT studio to share more information about the call for artists.

You can find that interview at the top of this story and find more information on applying on the Novant Health website. Submissions will be accepted through Jan. 15, 2024.

