Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police looking for missing man

Charles James
Charles James(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Charles James.

According to the announcement, James was last seen in the 700 block of S 10th Street, near Queen Street. Police believe he may be in Durham or Wilmington.

James is described as being 5′9″ tall, weighing 250 pounds and having black hair with brown eyes.

If you see James, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene and Robert James lost their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Denise Greene and their...
‘Like a double-edged sword’: Family who lost pregnant daughter reacts to verdict and sentencing in triple murder trial
Southport
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
New Hanover County Commissioners expressed frustration Monday that a representative from the...
New Hanover Commissioners criticize DOT for no-show at Monday meeting
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
Commissioners rescind resolution to acquire gentlemen’s club via eminent domain

Latest News

Nicholas Trummel
Police: No injuries after multiple shots fired at downtown apartment complex
Jessica Bellflower
Bellflower to serve as Topsail Annandale Elementary principal
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to a truck fire on Dec. 13, 2023.
Leland Fire/Rescue extinguishes truck fire
Pender County Schools
Option for increased capacity being considered for new Hampstead K-8 school