Wilmington police looking for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Charles James.

According to the announcement, James was last seen in the 700 block of S 10th Street, near Queen Street. Police believe he may be in Durham or Wilmington.

James is described as being 5′9″ tall, weighing 250 pounds and having black hair with brown eyes.

If you see James, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.