Wilmington PD looking for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Cayne Gennodie.

According to the announcement, Gennodie was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 12, on Confederate Drive. He may be traveling on a bicycle.

Police describe Gennodie as being 5′7″ tall, weighing 180 pounds and having blue eyes with blonde hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

