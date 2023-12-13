Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington PD looking for missing teen

Cayne Gennodie
Cayne Gennodie(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Cayne Gennodie.

According to the announcement, Gennodie was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 12, on Confederate Drive. He may be traveling on a bicycle.

Police describe Gennodie as being 5′7″ tall, weighing 180 pounds and having blue eyes with blonde hair.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene and Robert James lost their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Denise Greene and their...
‘Like a double-edged sword’: Family who lost pregnant daughter reacts to verdict and sentencing in triple murder trial
Southport
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
New Hanover County Commissioners expressed frustration Monday that a representative from the...
New Hanover Commissioners criticize DOT for no-show at Monday meeting
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
Commissioners rescind resolution to acquire gentlemen’s club via eminent domain

Latest News

T-Pain and Chase Rice will both play the 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series.
T-Pain, Chase Rice to play 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series
Jayden Pauling
Wilmington man arrested in Wake County in connection to kidnapping case
The N.C. Department of Transportation said Wednesday that about five miles of I-140 in...
Five miles of I-140 in Brunswick County to be repaved
Port of Wilmington refrigeration yard.
Port of Wilmington expands refrigeration yard, adds cold treatment facility at Lewis Nursery and Farms to increase imports of fresh produce