Wilmington man arrested in Wake County in connection to kidnapping case

Jayden Pauling
Jayden Pauling(Wake County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was arrested in Wake County after Wilmington police officers realized a woman was missing from her apartment, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Per the WPD, patrol officers headed to an apartment on Parkview Circle in Wilmington for a welfare check a bit after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

“When officers arrived and began their investigation, they discovered that the person they were looking for was missing, additionally they located a window with a bullet hole through the glass. Patrol officers notified WPD detective who responded and started to conduct a further investigation. During the investigation WPD personnel learned that the female they were checking welfare on had been dropped off at a hospital in the Raleigh North Carolina area,” a WPD announcement states.

Police say that 23-year-old Jayden Pauling is suspected of kidnapping the victim at gunpoint and assaulting her at the Wilmington apartment. She was treated for her injuries at the Wake Med hospital.

The WPD says that investigators interviewed the victim in Raleigh and that Pauling turned himself in to Wake County.

Pauling is now at the Wake County jail and has been charged with discharging a firearm into an enclosure, assault with a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, false imprisonment, interfering with emergency communication, and second degree kidnapping.

Police say bond information wasn’t available when they made the announcement.

