Water outage scheduled for Penderlea area

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities has announced a water outage in the Penderlea area set for Friday, Dec. 15, at 9 p.m.

“Customers west of Crooked Run Road and Highway 11 will be affected by this outage and expect it to last approximately 6-8 hours. This outage is essential for the bridge contractors to tie in the new water main that crosses under the creek on Hwy 11. Pender County Utilities will restore service as quickly as possible. Once the water is restored, a precautionary boil water advisory will be issued for the affected customers in the area until further notice,” a county announcement states.

Before the outage, the county recommends filling pots on the stove with water for cooking, filling potable water containers for drinking (about a gallon per person per day) and filling a couple buckets or tubs with water for flushing (about a gallon of water will flush a toilet bowl).

The advisory will last for 24-48 hours, and the county will let people know when it is lifted.

“During the water outage, try not to operate the water faucets. This will prevent air from entering your plumbing. It is recommended that customers should boil all water used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use. It is not necessary to boil water for bathing or laundry. Reminder: pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people. Give your pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled,” the announcement continues.

