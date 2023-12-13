Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Water outage scheduled for Penderlea area

Pender County Utilities has announced a water outage in the Penderlea area set for Friday,...
Pender County Utilities has announced a water outage in the Penderlea area set for Friday, Dec. 15, at 9 p.m.(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Utilities has announced a water outage in the Penderlea area set for Friday, Dec. 15, at 9 p.m.

“Customers west of Crooked Run Road and Highway 11 will be affected by this outage and expect it to last approximately 6-8 hours. This outage is essential for the bridge contractors to tie in the new water main that crosses under the creek on Hwy 11. Pender County Utilities will restore service as quickly as possible. Once the water is restored, a precautionary boil water advisory will be issued for the affected customers in the area until further notice,” a county announcement states.

Before the outage, the county recommends filling pots on the stove with water for cooking, filling potable water containers for drinking (about a gallon per person per day) and filling a couple buckets or tubs with water for flushing (about a gallon of water will flush a toilet bowl).

The advisory will last for 24-48 hours, and the county will let people know when it is lifted.

“During the water outage, try not to operate the water faucets. This will prevent air from entering your plumbing. It is recommended that customers should boil all water used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use. It is not necessary to boil water for bathing or laundry. Reminder: pets can get sick from some of the same germs as people. Give your pets bottled water or boiled water that has cooled,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene and Robert James lost their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Denise Greene and their...
‘Like a double-edged sword’: Family who lost pregnant daughter reacts to verdict and sentencing in triple murder trial
Southport
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT Engineer responds to NHC commissioners’ concerns, says bridge needs urgent repairs
Polito, who killed three people in Las Vegas, was Marshburn's business professor at ECU.
‘This cannot be real’: Former student of UNLV shooter accuses him of making a sexual comment against her while at ECU
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies

Latest News

Wilmington police responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 900 block of Nutt...
Police: No injuries after multiple shots fired at downtown apartment complex
Next time you head to the grocery store, you could see fresher and lower cost fruits on the...
Port of Wilmington expands refrigeration yard, adds cold treatment facility at Lewis Nursery and Farms to increase imports of fresh produce
At its Nov. 21 meeting, the Pender County Board of Education passed a motion to study the...
Option for increased capacity being considered for new Hampstead K-8 school
T-Pain and Chase Rice will both play the 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series.
T-Pain, Chase Rice to play 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series