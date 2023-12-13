Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNCW to hold commencement ceremonies for fall graduates

UNCW
UNCW(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW is holding three commencement ceremonies on Dec. 15-16 to honor the graduating Class of 2023.

A press release estimates that 2,550 Fall and Summer 2023 students will be graduating, with 1,769 undergraduate, 759 master’s, and 18 doctoral.

All of the ceremonies will be in Trask Coliseum and can also be viewed through their livestream.

The scheduled ceremonies will be held at the following times:

  • Friday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.- The College of Health and Human Services and Watson College of Education Speaker will be William Buster, CEO and President of New Hanover Community Endowment
  • Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.- The Cameron School of Business Speaker will be Maurice R. Smith, Attorney and Counselor at Law at M Smith Law PLLC.
  • Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.- The College of Humanities, Social Sciences, and the Arts and the College of Science and Engineering Speaker will be Clyde Edgerton, Thomas S. Kenan III Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing at UNCW.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene and Robert James lost their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Denise Greene and their...
‘Like a double-edged sword’: Family who lost pregnant daughter reacts to verdict and sentencing in triple murder trial
Southport
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT Engineer responds to NHC commissioners’ concerns, says bridge needs urgent repairs
Polito, who killed three people in Las Vegas, was Marshburn's business professor at ECU.
‘This cannot be real’: Former student of UNLV shooter accuses him of making a sexual comment against her while at ECU
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies

Latest News

Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation
Brunswick Electric accepting applications from nonprofits for grants worth up to $2,500
Health officials advise residents to get flu shots.
NC reports 14 flu-associated deaths in current season
Cayne Gennodie
Teen located after missing person report from Wilmington PD
Port of Wilmington refrigeration yard.
Port of Wilmington expands refrigeration yard, adds cold treatment facility at Lewis Nursery and Farms to increase imports of fresh produce