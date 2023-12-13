UNCW to hold commencement ceremonies for fall graduates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW is holding three commencement ceremonies on Dec. 15-16 to honor the graduating Class of 2023.

A press release estimates that 2,550 Fall and Summer 2023 students will be graduating, with 1,769 undergraduate, 759 master’s, and 18 doctoral.

All of the ceremonies will be in Trask Coliseum and can also be viewed through their livestream.

The scheduled ceremonies will be held at the following times:

Friday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.- The College of Health and Human Services and Watson College of Education Speaker will be William Buster, CEO and President of New Hanover Community Endowment

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.- The Cameron School of Business Speaker will be Maurice R. Smith, Attorney and Counselor at Law at M Smith Law PLLC.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.- The College of Humanities, Social Sciences, and the Arts and the College of Science and Engineering Speaker will be Clyde Edgerton, Thomas S. Kenan III Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing at UNCW.

