T-Pain, Chase Rice to play 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - T-Pain and Chase Rice will both play the 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series.

“T-Pain, is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer. In 2005, he founded a vanity label imprint, Nappy Boy Entertainment. His debut album, Rappa Ternt Sanga, was released in December 2005 to critical and commercial success,” an Azalea Festival announcement states.

T-Pain is set to perform on Thursday, April 4, 2024, and Chase Rice is set to play Friday, April 5, 2024.

“With more than 2.4 million albums sold and over 2.5 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond. Chase consistently sells out venues, including the recently-wrapped Way Down Yonder Tour in support of his new music, and will join both Jelly Roll and Old Dominion for arena shows later this year,” another festival announcement states.

Tickets for T-Pain will be available on Dec. 18 online here, and tickets for Chase Rice will be available at the same time online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.