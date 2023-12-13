Port of Wilmington expands refrigeration yard, adds cold treatment facility at Lewis Nursery and Farms to increase imports of fresh produce

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Port of Wilmington expanded its refrigeration yard to increase imports of fresh produce. The phase two expansion allows for hundreds more of these refrigerated containers to come through. North Carolina State Ports Authority Executive Director Brian Clark says there’s always been a focus on exports of produce—but this expansion will allow for an increase in imports too.

“We were largely focused on the export trade before pork, poultry, sweet potatoes. But as we started to see some of the import opportunities, we needed to make sure we had the capability,” Clark said. “It’s been a project underway for about a year now, that just opened up . . . Total of 704 new plugs in addition to the 540 that we had for phase one. So, it really puts us in a great position for overall capacity to handle the refrigerator growth.

The imports of fruits—like bananas, pineapples, melons, and grapes—all made possible with a new route from Central America through Seaboard Marine.

“These fruits and vegetables, these commodities are moving into North Carolina today, they’re just moving through other ports with a longer and more expensive inland transportation costs. This allows it to move to market faster and hopefully at a lower cost overall, that will eventually support the consumers,” Clark added. “This phase alone was about $25 million. Phase one was about $16 million. That really shows the investment that we’re making in the overall cold chain, the supply chain, [and] we really recognize that as a great growth opportunity. We need to have the capability to handle the volumes.”

In addition to the new refrigeration yard, Lewis Nursery and Farms opened a cold treatment facility in Rocky Point to support the growth at the port. This facility is one of two in the Southeast and one of seven across the country.

“This will allow cargo to import through the Port of Wilmington, if it can complete cold treatment on the vessel or in the port here, then it’ll move for delivery. If it fails cold treatment, then it’ll actually move to the Lewis facility where it’ll go through a retreatment process, the critical step and making sure that the fruits and perishables are treated for pests prior to arrival in the U.S.”

So, the next time you head to the grocery store, you could see fresher and lower cost fruits on the shelves.

Clark says a phase 3 expansion is possible for the refrigeration yard—but nothing is set in stone just yet.

