Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police: No injuries after multiple shots fired at downtown apartment complex

Nicholas Trummel
Nicholas Trummel(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 900 block of Nutt Street, where Pier 33 Apartments is located, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to a WPD release.

“29-year-old Nicholas Trummel fired multiple rounds through his bedroom door prior to officer arrival,” the Wilmington PD announcement states. “Once units arrived, marijuana was observed in the apartment in addition to a large amount of unstamped pills.

“Neighboring apartments were checked by WPD officers for any potential injuries, however, none were located.”

According to a representative with the WPD, Trummel had called 911 to report that “someone had tried to break into his apartment and he had fired [a] shot through his bedroom door.” Police investigated and reviewed security footage, but did not find evidence of someone attempting to break in.

Trummel has been charged with discharge firearm in a reckless manner and received a $5,000 secure bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene and Robert James lost their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Denise Greene and their...
‘Like a double-edged sword’: Family who lost pregnant daughter reacts to verdict and sentencing in triple murder trial
Southport
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
New Hanover County Commissioners expressed frustration Monday that a representative from the...
New Hanover Commissioners criticize DOT for no-show at Monday meeting
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
Commissioners rescind resolution to acquire gentlemen’s club via eminent domain

Latest News

Jessica Bellflower
Bellflower to serve as Topsail Annandale Elementary principal
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to a truck fire on Dec. 13, 2023.
Leland Fire/Rescue extinguishes truck fire
Pender County Schools
Option for increased capacity being considered for new Hampstead K-8 school
It will support imports such as blueberries, grapes, apples, pears, citrus and a variety of...
Cold treatment facility opened in Rocky Point to support fresh produce imports