Police: No injuries after multiple shots fired at downtown apartment complex

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 900 block of Nutt Street, where Pier 33 Apartments is located, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to a WPD release.

“29-year-old Nicholas Trummel fired multiple rounds through his bedroom door prior to officer arrival,” the Wilmington PD announcement states. “Once units arrived, marijuana was observed in the apartment in addition to a large amount of unstamped pills.

“Neighboring apartments were checked by WPD officers for any potential injuries, however, none were located.”

According to a representative with the WPD, Trummel had called 911 to report that “someone had tried to break into his apartment and he had fired [a] shot through his bedroom door.” Police investigated and reviewed security footage, but did not find evidence of someone attempting to break in.

Trummel has been charged with discharge firearm in a reckless manner and received a $5,000 secure bond.

