Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Police are warning shoppers of a gift card draining scam

Detectives discovered over 5,000 gift cards were in the man's possession.
Detectives discovered over 5,000 gift cards were in the man's possession.(Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - This holiday season, shoppers “better watch out” for gift card scams.

Police say thieves are draining the value of some cards.

They access the cards at retailers nationwide, tamper with the barcode and siphon the money to offshore accounts.

Officials say some manage to do so without affecting the appearance of the cards, but others leave signs like scuff marks near the barcodes.

Police suggest that consumers check gift cards thoroughly before buying them.

A California man was recently charged with tampering with Target and Apple cards.

Detectives discovered over 5,000 gift cards were in the man's possession.
Detectives discovered over 5,000 gift cards were in the man's possession.(Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say they found more than 5,000 in his possession.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene and Robert James lost their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Denise Greene and their...
‘Like a double-edged sword’: Family who lost pregnant daughter react to verdict and sentencing in triple murder trial
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
Commissioners rescind resolution to acquire gentlemen’s club via eminent domain
This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Power restored for majority of customers in southeastern NC
Michael Guyton bought his $5 Emerald 8s ticket from Speedway on Market Street in Wilmington.
Wilmington man wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

Latest News

City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
President of UNC Health Rex to become Novant Health NHRMC president
President of UNC Health Rex to become Novant Health NHRMC president
Columbus Co. Board of Education to review policy to align with Fairness in Women’s Sports Act
Columbus Co. Board of Education to review policy to align with Fairness in Women’s Sports Act
Ocean Isle Beach commissioner who won tiebreaker for seat resigns
Ocean Isle Beach commissioner who won tiebreaker for seat resigns
Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel and US show sharp divisions over mounting casualties and future of war against Hamas