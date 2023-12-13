Option for increased capacity being considered for new Hampstead K-8 school

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders in Pender County are awaiting results concerning the cost to increase the capacity of a new K-8 school in Hampstead from 2,000 to 3,500 students.

At its Nov. 21 meeting, the Pender County Board of Education passed a motion to study the financial feasibility to increase the school’s capacity.

At the Dec. 12 meeting, initial payments were signed off by the board for the contactors designing the school. Findings concerning the cost to increase the capacity were not presented.

