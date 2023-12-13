Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Option for increased capacity being considered for new Hampstead K-8 school

Pender County Schools
Pender County Schools(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders in Pender County are awaiting results concerning the cost to increase the capacity of a new K-8 school in Hampstead from 2,000 to 3,500 students.

Pender Co. Board of Commissioners approves purchase of land for future K-8 school in Hampstead
The purchase of the 145-acre plot would cost $6 million. The land is located along NC 210,...

At its Nov. 21 meeting, the Pender County Board of Education passed a motion to study the financial feasibility to increase the school’s capacity.

At the Dec. 12 meeting, initial payments were signed off by the board for the contactors designing the school. Findings concerning the cost to increase the capacity were not presented.

Pender County Schools committee reviews proposed designs for new K-8 school
Proposed design #5 for the new Pender County K-8 school
Pender board approves design-build contract for new K-8 school
Pender County Schools responds to Pender-Topsail Post & Voice Article

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene and Robert James lost their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Denise Greene and their...
‘Like a double-edged sword’: Family who lost pregnant daughter reacts to verdict and sentencing in triple murder trial
Southport
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
New Hanover County Commissioners expressed frustration Monday that a representative from the...
New Hanover Commissioners criticize DOT for no-show at Monday meeting
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
Commissioners rescind resolution to acquire gentlemen’s club via eminent domain

Latest News

It will support imports such as blueberries, grapes, apples, pears, citrus and a variety of...
Cold treatment facility opened in Rocky Point to support fresh produce imports
Each candle lit on Tuesday represents a different hope and prayer for the Jewish community...
‘I’ve never experienced antisemitism, and it’s everywhere now’: Local Jewish groups take a stance against antisemitism by holding vigil
A community event, taking a stance against antisemitism, is banishing darkness, in hopes of a...
‘I’ve never experienced antisemitism, and it’s everywhere now’: Local Jewish groups take a stance against antisemitism by holding vigil
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October