“No wildlife resource is worth loosing your life or someone else loosing theirs”, officials speak out after increase in hunting deaths

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In 2023, more hunting related deaths have occurred than in the past three hunting seasons combined.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has reported that 14 hunting related incidents have happened in 2023, 11 of which involved a gun.

Officials from the commission are reminding hunters of basic gun safety tips. Stephan Hawrysch is an officer from the wildlife commission. He recommends hunters practice basic gun safety at all times.

“I recommend everybody take a hunters education course either online or through us. Either go on our website and sign up for a class near you for free,” said Hawrysch.

He also went over the basics when choosing to operate a gun when not actively hunting game.

“First thing you want to do when picking up a gun is make sure it’s on safety, if it’s not on safety put in on safety. Next thing you want to do is make sure it’s unloaded, cock it back and look back and make sure you look inside and you’re good to go.”

Hawrysch says remembering these simple tips can help save a life. He also encourages people to always keep their gun pointed away from themselves and others.

“Treat every gun as if it’s loaded. Keep your finger off the trigger guard until you’re ready to shoot know your target and what’s beyond your target,” said Hawrysch.

Along with gun safety Hawrysch also encourages people to be property strapped into elevated deer stands.

“You just want to make sure you’re wearing a harness when you’re in elevated deer stand. Most accidents happen when you’re coming in and deer standing out of deer stand so make sure you have your harness on and attached to the tree.”

Aaron Carter is also an officer with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. He says more people spending time outdoors could be linked to more accidents.

“We’ve just seen an increase of more people getting outdoors and hunting. So there’s definitely more people and when you got more people meaning of course you’re gonna have more incidents,” said Carter.

Carter says reports of the recent accidents inspire him and other officers to continue getting the word out about gun safety.

“It makes me feel like I can do a better job instructing people and teaching people and encouraging people. We want everybody to enjoy hunting. We want everybody to be out there and do it safely.”

Hunters like Mason Watkins choose to follow these tips and others.

“It’s actually North Carolina law where you’re hunting deer at least to wear blaze orange. So wear your orange. Be aware of your surroundings, be aware of who else might be on the land around you. And, you know, just not go walking through areas you’re not familiar with during hunting season,” said Watkins.

Watkins says following the basic protocols are key when it comes to your own safety and those around you.

" People just need to take the right precautions to ensure that they’re safe and everybody else is also safe in the woods,” said Watkins.

