Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1

Cars driving in Wilmington, NC
Cars driving in Wilmington, NC(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New rules for teen drivers permits and licenses are set to take effect on Jan. 1.

Per the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, on Jan. 1 teen drivers will need to have their Level 1 Learner Permit for nine months before getting their Level 2 Limited Provisional License.

Currently, teens only have to wait six months, but it had been set at 12 months since 1997 until it was shortened due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Drivers under 18 looking to get a Level 2 license need to be at least 16 years old, log 60 hours of driving, pass a road test and show printed proof of insurance in their name.

“The law doesn’t allow for grandfathering anyone in, so if someone has their six months of Level 1 in before the end of the year but doesn’t get in to take their road test by Dec. 29, they will have to wait until they hit nine months to take the road test and get their Level 2. Anyone who got their Level 1 after June 30 must have nine months,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin.

The changes are thanks to legislation passed this past May.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene and Robert James lost their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Denise Greene and their...
‘Like a double-edged sword’: Family who lost pregnant daughter reacts to verdict and sentencing in triple murder trial
Southport
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT Engineer responds to NHC commissioners’ concerns, says bridge needs urgent repairs
Polito, who killed three people in Las Vegas, was Marshburn's business professor at ECU.
‘This cannot be real’: Former student of UNLV shooter accuses him of making a sexual comment against her while at ECU
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies

Latest News

Town of Burgaw, NC
Burgaw awarded $53,950 to identify lead service lines
Andre Huckabee (left) and Edward Huckabee (right)
Man found guilty of murder in shooting of popular party promoter
Ocean Isle Beach
Ocean Isle Beach commissioners appoint replacement after Green’s resignation
UNCW
UNCW to hold commencement ceremonies for fall graduates