New rules for teen drivers in NC to take effect on Jan. 1

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New rules for teen drivers permits and licenses are set to take effect on Jan. 1.

Per the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, on Jan. 1 teen drivers will need to have their Level 1 Learner Permit for nine months before getting their Level 2 Limited Provisional License.

Currently, teens only have to wait six months, but it had been set at 12 months since 1997 until it was shortened due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Drivers under 18 looking to get a Level 2 license need to be at least 16 years old, log 60 hours of driving, pass a road test and show printed proof of insurance in their name.

“The law doesn’t allow for grandfathering anyone in, so if someone has their six months of Level 1 in before the end of the year but doesn’t get in to take their road test by Dec. 29, they will have to wait until they hit nine months to take the road test and get their Level 2. Anyone who got their Level 1 after June 30 must have nine months,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin.

The changes are thanks to legislation passed this past May.

