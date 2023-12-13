Senior Connect
NC reports 14 flu-associated deaths in current season

Health officials advise residents to get flu shots.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 14 flu-associated deaths this season.

Thirteen of the deaths were adults and one of them was a child between the ages of 5 and 17 years old.

The season runs from Oct. 7, 2023, to May 13, 2024.

You can view the NCDHHS’ respiratory virus surveillance dashboard online here.

