NC reports 14 flu-associated deaths in current season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 14 flu-associated deaths this season.

Thirteen of the deaths were adults and one of them was a child between the ages of 5 and 17 years old.

The season runs from Oct. 7, 2023, to May 13, 2024.

You can view the NCDHHS’ respiratory virus surveillance dashboard online here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.