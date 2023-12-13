Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man found guilty of murder in shooting of popular party promoter

Andre Huckabee (left) and Edward Huckabee (right)
Andre Huckabee (left) and Edward Huckabee (right)(District Attorney's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was found guilty Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a popular party promoter in 2020.

Edward Huckabee, 42, was convicted of first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Shawn “Ski Dog” Grady.

“On May 18, 2020, officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting on Montgomery Avenue,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “This was the residence of the victim, Shawn ‘Ski Dog’ Grady, who was found there with gunshot wounds. Grady was able to communicate that ‘Demo’ did it before he succumbed to his injuries. WPD detectives developed information that ‘Demo’ was the street name of Edward Huckabee, and that Huckabee’s brother, Andre Huckabee, had participated in the shooting as well.

“Although Andre Huckabee was arrested within days of the murder, Edward Huckabee was not apprehended until several months later,” the release continues.

Edward Huckabee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 34-59 months.

Andre Huckabee pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in November 2022 and was sentenced to 89-119 months in prison.

You can read our previous coverage below:

Mother of Wilmington man killed in shooting pleads for murder suspect to turn himself in to WPD
Suspect wanted in Shawn “Ski Dog” Grady’s murder arrested

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene and Robert James lost their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Denise Greene and their...
‘Like a double-edged sword’: Family who lost pregnant daughter reacts to verdict and sentencing in triple murder trial
Southport
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT Engineer responds to NHC commissioners’ concerns, says bridge needs urgent repairs
Polito, who killed three people in Las Vegas, was Marshburn's business professor at ECU.
‘This cannot be real’: Former student of UNLV shooter accuses him of making a sexual comment against her while at ECU
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies

Latest News

Ocean Isle Beach
Ocean Isle Beach commissioners appoint replacement after Green’s resignation
UNCW
UNCW to hold commencement ceremonies for fall graduates
Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation
Brunswick Electric accepting applications from nonprofits for grants worth up to $2,500
Health officials advise residents to get flu shots.
NC reports 14 flu-associated deaths in current season