Man found guilty of murder in shooting of popular party promoter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was found guilty Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a popular party promoter in 2020.

Edward Huckabee, 42, was convicted of first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Shawn “Ski Dog” Grady.

“On May 18, 2020, officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting on Montgomery Avenue,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “This was the residence of the victim, Shawn ‘Ski Dog’ Grady, who was found there with gunshot wounds. Grady was able to communicate that ‘Demo’ did it before he succumbed to his injuries. WPD detectives developed information that ‘Demo’ was the street name of Edward Huckabee, and that Huckabee’s brother, Andre Huckabee, had participated in the shooting as well.

“Although Andre Huckabee was arrested within days of the murder, Edward Huckabee was not apprehended until several months later,” the release continues.

Edward Huckabee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 34-59 months.

Andre Huckabee pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in November 2022 and was sentenced to 89-119 months in prison.

You can read our previous coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.