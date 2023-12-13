Senior Connect
Leland Planning Board reccommends approval for barbed wire to protect power substations

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Planning Board approved the use of barbed wire to protect power substations at their meeting on Tuesday night.

Piedmont Natural Gas requested town leaders last month to allow the barbed wire to safeguard essential equipment, wherein the town’s ordinance did not allow that.

One of two attacks that happened on power stations in the state last December had taken power away from nearly 40,000 residents.

The planning board’s recommendation will go to the town council for final approval.

